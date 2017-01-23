Republic of France announces maturity for debut euro Green OAT

LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - The Republic of France has announced that its debut euro-denominated Green OAT will be a long 20-year maturity, according to a lead.

France mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale as joint lead managers earlier this month. The final maturity for the benchmark deal, rated Aa2/AA/AA, is 25 June 2039.

The transaction will be launched by syndication in the near future, subject to market conditions.