7 months ago
Republic of France announces maturity for debut euro Green OAT
#Financials
January 23, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 7 months ago

Republic of France announces maturity for debut euro Green OAT

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - The Republic of France has announced that its debut euro-denominated Green OAT will be a long 20-year maturity, according to a lead.

France mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale as joint lead managers earlier this month. The final maturity for the benchmark deal, rated Aa2/AA/AA, is 25 June 2039.

The transaction will be launched by syndication in the near future, subject to market conditions.

Reporting by Alice Gledhill; Editing by Natalie Harrison

