FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-France stretches maturity of nascent sovereign Green market
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-France stretches maturity of nascent sovereign Green market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context throughout)

By Alice Gledhill and Michael Turner

LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - The Republic of France has announced that its debut Green OAT will be a long 20-year maturity, making this the longest sovereign Green trade by some margin.

The benchmark-size euro deal will mature on 25 June 2039, a far stretch from the only other sovereign Green bond printed to date - a five-year sold by Poland in December 2016.

Poland raised 750m and paid around 10bp over its regular curve for the Green debt.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale are joint lead managers on France's trade, which will be rated Aa2 by Moody's, AA by S&P and Fitch, and AAA by DBRS.

Reporting by Alice Gledhill and Michael Turner; Editing by Julian Baker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.