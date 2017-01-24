UPDATE 1-France begins marketing inaugural Green bond

(Adds context1)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - The Republic of France is expected to set a new milestone in Green finance on Wednesday, with the sovereign on course to print what is being labelled the longest-maturity Green bond ever.

France is taking indications of interest from investors for a debut June 2039 Green OAT at mid to high teens over the 1.25% May 2036 OAT, according to a lead.

The May 2036s were bid at a yield of around 1.65% in the hours before France announced its planned tenor for the Green OAT on Monday, according to Tradeweb.

France’s transaction will greatly exceed the maturity of the only other sovereign Green bond to date - a five-year transaction sold by Poland in December last year.

The deal is also set to be the longest Green bond since borrowers started selling the debt instrument in the late 2000s, a source close to the sovereign told IFR.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale are joint lead managers

The transaction is expected to be Tuesday’s business.

France is rated Aa2 by Moody‘s, AA by S&P and Fitch and AAA by DBRS, all with a stable outlook. (Reporting by Mike Turner, editing by Helene Durand)