France sets spread for debut Green OAT

LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - The Republic of France has fixed the spread for its June 2039 debut Green OAT at 13bp over the 1.25% May 2036 OAT, according to a lead.

Books are over 23.7bn, including 5.2bn of joint lead manager orders, and are due to close at 11am.

The sovereign opened books at 15bp area over the reference OAT, having started marketing in the mid to high teens over.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole (B&D), Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale are running the trade.

The transaction is expected to be Tuesday's business.

France is rated Aa2 by Moody's, AA by S&P and Fitch and AAA by DBRS, all with a stable outlook. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker)