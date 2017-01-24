Demand for France's inaugural Green bond in excess of 17bn

LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - Demand for the Republic of France's inaugural Green bond issue is in excess of 17bn, according to a lead.

The sovereign has opened books on its June 2039 inaugural Green OAT at 15bp area over its outstanding 1.25% May 2036 OATs, according to a lead.

This is at the low end of initial price thoughts, which were announced earlier on Tuesday at the May 2036s plus mid to high teens.

The demand includes 5.2bn of joint lead managers interest.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale are joint lead managers

The transaction is expected to be Tuesday's business.

France is rated Aa2 by Moody's, AA by S&P and Fitch and AAA by DBRS, all with a stable outlook. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)