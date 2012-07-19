French yields fall hard at medium-term bond auction

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - French borrowing costs plunged in a medium-term bond auction on Thursday, with two-year yields near zero as investors continue to snap up the debt of the euro zone’s best-rated sovereign issuers in the wake of a recent ECB deposit rate cut.

The Agence France Tresor debt management agency said it sold 8.96 billion euros of 3-, 4- and 5-year fixed-rate bonds known as BTANs, with investors putting in bids worth more than twice the amount sold.

France has seen its borrowing costs fall to record lows over the course of the year as investors seek out higher yields than those offered on German bonds.

The European Central Bank’s cut in its overnight deposit rate to zero earlier this month has accelerated an investor rush into the short-term debt of the strongest borrowers which has seen France sell treasury bills with negative yields in the last two weeks.