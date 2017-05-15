France names banks for 30-year OAT syndication

LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - The Republic of France has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Societe Generale for a 30-year euro-denominated OAT benchmark, according to a lead.

The transaction will be launched by syndication in the near future and have a May 25 2048 maturity. All other primary dealers in the Republic of France government bond market will be invited into the syndicate.

The issuer is rated Aa2/AA/AA/AAA, all with stable outlooks. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)