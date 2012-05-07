FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France sells extra 1.49 bln euros in long-term debt
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

France sells extra 1.49 bln euros in long-term debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - France sold an additional 1.49 billion euros in long-term bonds, known as OATs, following an auction on Thursday, debt management agency Agence France Tresor said.

AFT said it sold an extra 876 million euros of its 3.00 percent 10-year OAT, 434 million euros of its 6.00 percent bond due in 2025, 178 million euros of its 3.25 percent OAT due in 2021, and 1 million euros of its 4.25 percent bond due in 2017.

The non-competitive bids announced on Monday meant that France raised a total of 8.9 billion euros from the four lines of its May 3 auction.

It is customary for the Treasury to sell extra debt this way. Under the French system, buyers not only submit competitive bids at the auction but also have the option for a limited period after the sale to buy extra securities at the average auction price.

The extra amount they can buy is calculated according to how active they have been at previous sales.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.