France sells an extra 1.6 bln euros of BTANs, OATs
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 9:20 AM / 5 years ago

France sells an extra 1.6 bln euros of BTANs, OATs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - France sold an additional 1.611 billion euros of BTAN treasury notes and OAT bonds on Monday following an auction last week, debt management agency Agence France Tresor said.

The AFT sold an extra 436 million euros of the 0.75 percent September 2014 BTAN, 210 million euros of the 3.5 percent April 2015 OAT, 194 million euros of the 3.25 percent April 2016 OAT and 771 million euros of the 1.75 percent February 2017 OAT.

The non-competitive bids meant France raised a total of 9.607 billion euros from the BTAN and OAT auction.

Under the French system, buyers not only submit competitive bids at auction but also have the option, for a limited period after the sale, of buying extra securities at the average auction price. The amount of extra securities they can buy under those terms is calculated according to how active they have been at previous sales.

