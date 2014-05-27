FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French minister sues Booking.com over pricing practices
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

French minister sues Booking.com over pricing practices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg filed a legal complaint against U.S.-owned hotel reservation web site Booking.com on Tuesday over what he said were anti-competitive business practices in its dealings with hotels.

Montebourg, who has frequently clashed with foreign companies operating in France, said in a statement he had filed the suit against Booking.com after anti-fraud officials uncovered what they said were unfair clauses in the firm’s contracts with hoteliers.

The complaint against Booking.com, owned by U.S.-based Priceline.com, alleges that its contracts unfairly bar hotels from offering their customers any room price lower than those displayed on the web site.

It follows a similar complaint filed by a hoteliers’ union against U.S.-based reservation site Expedia, which resulted in fines, in 2013.

“This approach underscores the French government’s desire and ability to ensure that national rules are respected by companies operating in the digital sector,” the statement from Montebourg’s office said, adding that Booking.com executives had been summoned to appear before a Paris commercial court.

Booking.com’s practices were damaging for competition in the service sector, as hotels were unable to circumvent the site and its commissions by offering special prices to customers who contacted them directly, it said.

Booking.com and Priceline.com representatives did not immediately return phone calls seeking their response to the French complaint.

The outspoken minister last month signed a decree that broadens the state’s power to block foreign takeovers in strategic industries, in keeping with his policy of intervening in business affairs to protect French firms.

Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.