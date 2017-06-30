PARIS, June 30 A French appeal court refused to
overturn the acquittal of the head of French banking group BPCE
Francois Perol in a conflict of interest case, rejecting a
prosecutor's appeal for a conviction and a two-year suspended
prison sentence.
Prosecutors had alleged there was a conflict of interest in
his 2009 appointment as head of France's second-biggest retail
bank and his position advising former president Nicolas Sarkozy.
Perol, who chairs the management board of BPCE as well as
the supervisory board of investment bank Natixis, had
previously been cleared of wrongdoing in September 2015.
