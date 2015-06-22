Chairman of French bank BPCE stands trial for conflict of interest

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Francois Perol, chairman of France’s second biggest retail bank BPCE, who is on trial for an alleged conflict of interest over his appointment in 2009, told a court on Monday he always maintained the highest ethical standards.

Perol, 51, was appointed to run BPCE after it was created by the merger of cooperative banks Banque Populaire and Caisse d‘Epargne to prevent their investment banking business Natixis from collapsing during the financial crisis.

But Perol, who is also chairman of the French Banking Federation, has been criticised by trade unions and anti-corruption campaigners Anticor. They allege that a conflict of interest made him unsuitable to run the bank.

Perol denies any wrongdoing.

“I was always careful to respect the highest ethical standards,” Perol said on the first day of the trial.

He is accused of taking the BPCE top job after being closely involved in the merger that created BPCE as a top economics official on the staff of former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

French law bans public officials from working for companies over which they had direct authority in the previous three years. Perol could face up to two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros if found guilty.

Judge Peimane Ghaleh-Marzban said the court would seek to determine to what extent public authorities and Perol in particular were involved in the merger that created BPCE.

There is a close relationship in France between business and roles in public administration, with senior officials frequently moving between the two.

Perol’s lawyer said his client’s role after he joined Sarkozy’s team in 2007 had been limited to keeping the president abreast of developments during the global financial crisis.

Prosecutors will seek to show he played a key role, including giving opinions to various authorities covering state aid for the banks and the legal structure of the merged bank

Hearings are due to run until next Monday before judges begin deliberations on their verdict. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John and Jane Merriman)