French prosecutors seek suspended sentence, fine for BPCE chairman
July 2, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

French prosecutors seek suspended sentence, fine for BPCE chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 2 (Reuters) - French prosecutors called on Thursday for a suspended jail sentence, a fine and a ban from holding public office for the chairman of French bank BPCE, Francois Perol, in a conflict of interest case.

Perol, 51, has denied any wrongdoing in the trial to determine whether his nomination in 2009 represented an illegal conflict of interest on account of his previous role as a top economics advisor to then president Nicolas Sarkozy.

National financial prosecutors sought a two-year suspended prison sentence, a 30,000 euro ($33,000) fine as well as the ban from public office.

Perol was tapped to head BPCE after it was created by the merger of cooperative banks Banque Populaire and Caisse d‘Epargne to prevent their investment banking business Natixis from collapsing during the financial crisis.

But Perol, who is also chairman of the French Banking Federation, has come under fire from trade unions and anti-corruption campaigner Anticor which accuse a conflict of interest that would make him unsuitable to run the bank.

He said during the hearing that he had no “decision-making authority” within the president’s office and acted as a mere advisor to Sarkozy.

Prosecutor Ulrika Delaunay-Weiss said nearly 40 meetings were held about the bank in the presidential palace between 2007, when Perol joined Sarkozy’s team, and 2009.

“The truth of the matter is that Francois Perol organised and presided over these meetings and either explicitly or de facto validated technical decisions prepared by various services within the Bank of France or the Finance ministry,” she said.

French law bans public officials from working for companies over which they had direct authority in the previous three years. ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
