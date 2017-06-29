NEW YORK France will set up a special court to
handle English-law cases for financial contracts after Britain
leaves the European Union, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said
on Thursday as Paris steps up its charm offensive to attract
banks.
In a roadshow in New York where he was meeting Wall Street
banks, Le Maire, a conservative poached by new President
Emmanuel Macron, said France no longer considered finance an
enemy, in a dig to his Socialist predecessor.
"Finance is not the enemy, unemployment is the enemy," Le
Maire said, referring to former president Francois Hollande who
swept to power in 2012 declaring finance his enemy and imposing
a now-defunct tax on millionaires.
Seeking to capitalise on Macron's pro-business outlook, Le
Maire told a conference at the Economic Club of New York that
France would create a special court to handle disputes related
to financial contracts governed by English law once Britain
leaves the EU.
Most loan and derivative contracts in Europe are written in
English law, but Britain's exit from the European Union raises
problems about how they would be enforced outside of
Britain.
"All proceedings will take place in English. We will hire
people with experience in common law regardless of where they
come from," Le Maire said.
While Macron, a former investment banker, is more relaxed
about the use of English than previous French leaders, the move
marks a big step for a country that takes deep pride in its
language and cherishes its legal system rooted in Roman law.
"Long gone are the days when you could only do business or
speak to regulators in French. We will always be proud of our
language, but we also understand the need to make it easier for
financial institutions operating in France," Le Maire said in a
speech delivered in English.
Macron's government is keen to convince Wall Street banks to
dump London for Paris, hoping to override concerns about its
rigid labour laws and high taxes with plans to push through
reforms to make doing business easier.
"Attracting major U.S. banks to Paris, rather than letting
them settle in London, Dublin, Amsterdam or Frankfurt, is about
creating jobs in France, bringing wealth to France," Le Maire
said.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is to announce measures in
the coming weeks to boost the attractiveness of Paris as a
global financial hub, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.
In New York, Le Maire was due to meet executives from banks
JPMorgan, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Lazard
, private equity firm KKR, fund giant Blackrock
and hedge fund Paulson & Co.
Former Bank of France governor Christian Noyer told Reuters
this week that banks from London had been quietly securing
licences to operate from Paris after Brexit.