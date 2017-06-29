(Adds details, quote)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, June 29 France will set up a special
court to handle English-law cases for financial contracts after
Britain leaves the European Union, Finance Minister Bruno Le
Maire said on Thursday as Paris steps up its charm offensive to
attract banks.
Most loan and derivative contracts in Europe are written in
English law, but Britain's exit from the European Union raises
problems about how they would be enforced outside of
Britain.
"We will create a special court to handle disputes related
to financial contracts governed by English law, once the UK
leaves the EU," Le Maire said in New York during a visit to try
to convince U.S. banks to move jobs to Paris.
"All proceedings will take place in English. We will hire
people with experience in common law regardless of where they
come from," he said.
Though new President Emmanuel Macron, a former investment
banker, is more relaxed about the use of English than previous
French leaders, the move marks a big step for a country that
takes deep pride in its language and cherishes its legal system
rooted in Roman law.
"Long gone are the days when you could only do business or
speak to regulators in French. We will always be proud of our
language, but we also understand the need to make it easier for
financial institutions operating in France," Le Maire said in a
speech.
Macron's government is keen to convince Wall Street banks to
dump London for Paris, hoping to override concerns about its
rigid labour laws and high taxes with plans to push through
wide-reaching reforms to make doing business easier.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is to announce measures in
the coming weeks to boost the attractiveness of Paris as a
global financial hub, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.
In New York, Le Maire was due to meet executives from banks
JPMorgan, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Lazard
, private equity firm KKR, fund giant Blackrock
and hedge fund Paulson & Co.
Former Bank of France governor Christian Noyer told Reuters
this week that banks from London had been quietly securing
licences to operate from Paris after Brexit.
(Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Janet
Lawrence)