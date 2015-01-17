FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Channel Tunnel closed due to lorry fire - UK Police
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Channel Tunnel closed due to lorry fire - UK Police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Traffic through the Channel Tunnel was halted on Saturday due to a lorry fire at the French end of the tunnel, Britain’s Kent Police said in an emailed statement.

Eurotunnel, the operator of the crossing, had earlier on Saturday suspended services because of smoke which it said was detected from an unknown source.

Passengers on a train had been evacuated without incident, Eurotunnel said, and Kent Police said there were no reported injuries. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.