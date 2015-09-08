FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France still plans 4 bln eur in asset sales this year-Sapin
September 8, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

France still plans 4 bln eur in asset sales this year-Sapin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The French government still plans on selling 4 billion euros ($4.47 billion) of assets this year, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday, adding that it was normal to take market conditions into account in light of recent turbulence.

“The target remains 4 billion, but no portfolio manager would sell at any price,” Sapin told a news conference. “Taking market conditions into account is the least we must do. There is still time before the end of the year.” ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by James Regan)

