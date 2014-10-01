FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German gov't declines to comment on France's budget plans
October 1, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

German gov't declines to comment on France's budget plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s government said on Wednesday it would not pass judgement on French plans to bring borrowing back to within European Union limits two years later than promised.

“We are aware that France has presented the main points of its .. budget plans. I won’t say anything from the German side on the content of the plans or make an assessment. It is up to the European Commission to check and assess this,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert.

“We support the Commission in its careful checking of all countries’ plans,” he said, adding that Brussels had to ensure the credibility of the budget rules. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown)

