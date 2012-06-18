FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France planning 3 pct dividend tax - paper
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

France planning 3 pct dividend tax - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - France’s Socialist government is planning a new 3 percent dividend tax to be paid at source to encourage companies to reinvest rather than distribute profits to shareholders, leading business daily Les Echos said.

The tax would also allow the government to raise 800 million euros ($1 billion) per year in additional revenues, the paper said without citing sources, to help meet its target of cutting its budget deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product by the end of next year.

France’s Socialists have pledged to use a resounding victory in weekend parliamentary elections to push ahead with President Francois Hollande’s election promise of using tax increases to help drive down the country’s budget deficit.

Hollande is planning to use a special session of parliament next month to cut a number of tax exemptions and pass tax rises for larger corporations.

Les Echos said on its website () that Hollande would also use the July parliamentary vote on the budget to introduce the new 3 percent dividend tax.

Groups like Total, France Telecom and Sanofi could be particularly affected, the newspaper said, since they alone counted for nearly a third of dividends paid out among companies in the CAC-40 leading share index.

Companies receiving dividends from their subsidiaries would be exempt provided they held more than a 5 percent stake.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.