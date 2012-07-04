TABLE-Breakdown of adjusted French 2012 budget

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - France's new Socialist government announced adjustments to the 2012 budget on Wednesday to reflect flagging economic growth. The following table gives a breakdown of spending, debt and deficit levels and comparisons with previous years. FIGS AS PERCENT OF GDP 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Public spending 56.6 56.0 56.2 56.1 55.4 54.8 54.1 53.4 Tax revenues 42.5 43.9 45.0 46.2 46.3 46.4 46.5 46.5 Maastrict deficit level -7.1 -5.2 -4.5 -3.0 -2.25 -1.5 -0.75 0 Central budget deficit -5.8 -4.5 -3.75 -2.5 -2.0 -1.5 -1.0 -0.5 Local budget deficit -0.1 0.0 -0.25 -0.25 -0.25 0.0 0.0 0.0 Social security balance -1.2 -0.6 -0.5 -0.25 0.0 0.0 0.25 0.5 Public debt 82.3 86.0 89.7 90.6 89.9 88.1 85.5 82.4 Debt pre-euro zone aid 82.1 85.3 87.3 87.7 86.7 85.0 82.6 79.6