TABLE-Breakdown of adjusted French 2012 budget
July 4, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Breakdown of adjusted French 2012 budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - France's new Socialist government announced adjustments to the
2012 budget on Wednesday to reflect flagging economic growth. The following table gives a
breakdown of spending, debt and deficit levels and comparisons with previous years.    
    
 FIGS AS PERCENT OF GDP   2010     2011   2012    2013   2014    2015    2016    2017
 Public spending          56.6     56.0   56.2    56.1   55.4    54.8    54.1    53.4
 Tax revenues             42.5     43.9   45.0    46.2   46.3    46.4    46.5    46.5
 Maastrict deficit level  -7.1     -5.2   -4.5    -3.0   -2.25   -1.5    -0.75   0
 Central budget deficit   -5.8     -4.5   -3.75   -2.5   -2.0    -1.5    -1.0    -0.5
 Local budget deficit     -0.1     0.0    -0.25   -0.25  -0.25   0.0     0.0     0.0
 Social security balance  -1.2     -0.6   -0.5    -0.25  0.0     0.0     0.25    0.5
 Public debt              82.3     86.0   89.7    90.6   89.9    88.1    85.5    82.4
 Debt pre-euro zone aid   82.1     85.3   87.3    87.7   86.7    85.0    82.6    79.6

