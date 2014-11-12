FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France confirms savings in 2015 mini-budget, banks targeted
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2014 / 10:43 AM / 3 years ago

France confirms savings in 2015 mini-budget, banks targeted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The French government confirmed on Wednesday its forecast of a 2014 public deficit of 4.4 percent of GDP for this year and detailed an additional 3.6 billion euros’ worth of savings in the 2015 budget promised on top of those initially proposed.

Among the new measures aimed at persuading the European Commission to give its blessing to France’s budgetary efforts, a systemic risk charge currently payable by banks and other credit institutions will now no longer be tax-deductible - a measure that will reap and additional 280 million euros next year. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Mark John; editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.