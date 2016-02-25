FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-France, Eurostat in talks over spectrum sale proceeds-Les Echos
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 25, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

MEDIA-France, Eurostat in talks over spectrum sale proceeds-Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** French government and Eurostat are in talks over whether France can book 2.8 billion euros ($3.09 billion) in proceeds from a November 4G spectrum sale for 2015, Les Echos business newspaper reports.

** The windfall gain could help France cut its public deficit more than the 3.8 percent of economic output it targeted for 2015.

** The talks hinge on whether France can book the gain at the time of the auction or when the spectrum is made available.

** The spectrum will progressively be made available starting with a first block in 2016 and the rest following in 2018-2019.

** The Finance Ministry is to publish its 2015 accounts in late March.

Source text for Eikon:

$1 = 0.9066 euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas

