FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says Europe's credibility at stake on budget policy
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 1, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel says Europe's credibility at stake on budget policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that it was up to each European country to deliver on its promise of sound budget policies, warning that the credibility of the entire bloc was at stake.

“Long-term, sustainable growth can only be attained on the basis of solid budget policies. This is about the credibility of the European Union,” Merkel told a business conference in Berlin hours after France announced it would not meet agreed EU deficit targets until 2017, four years later than initially promised.

“We are not at the point where we can say the crisis is fully behind us. Therefore, it is now important for everyone to fulfill their commitments and obligations in a credible way,” she said, without naming any countries. “This can only be done by the member states themselves. It is the responsibility of each state to do their homework to boost their competitiveness.” (Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.