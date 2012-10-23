French budget lacking in spending cuts - ECB's Noyer

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer voiced regret in a newspaper interview published Tuesday that France’s 2013 budget did not focus more on cutting public spending.

“Personally, I regret that it wasn’t possible more of the effort could not have been borne by spending cuts because they are less harmful to growth that tax increases,” Noyer told 20 Minutes newspaper.

“That said, in the very short term, taxes are the fastest way to efficiently reduce deficits,” Noyer, who is an ECB governing council member, added.