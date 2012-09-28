UPDATE 2-Breakdown of taxes, spending freeze in French budget

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - France unveiled on Friday 20 billion euros in new taxes, and froze public spending - a move that will save 10 billion euros - in a 2013 budget to slash the public deficit to 3 percent of GDP next year. The Socialist government gave specific details of 16 billion euros' worth of tax measures and said it will unveil roughly 4 billion euros in additional ones in the social security budget on Monday. The government also said that a series of tax increases approved earlier this year would contribute some 4 billion euros to revenues in 2013. Following are details of the main new tax measures and spending cuts: NEW TAXATION MEASURES MLNS OF EUROS TAX MEASURES ON HOUSEHOLDS Creation of a 45 pct marginal tax rate 320 Increase in threshold for income tax -345 exemption Cut in income tax deduction for families 490 Progressive tax rates on dividends and 2,000 income from fixed-income instruments Progressive tax rate on capital gains 1,000 from real estate and companies Progressive tax rate on capital gains 45 from stock options Reduction of maximum income tax not exemptions to 10,000 euros per household given Exceptional 75 pct tax rate on rich 210 Tax evasion measures 1,000 Reduction of threshold for wealth tax 1,000 Housing taxes 330 Car scrappage scheme 170 Social security measures 3,013 TAX MEASURES ON COMPANIES Reduction of tax deductability of 4,000 interest payments on debt Increase in capital gains tax on equity 2,000 sales Reduction in ability to write-off 1,000 profits against past losses Change in corporate profit tax payment 1,000 Exceptional tax on capital reserves of 800 insurances companies Social security measures 975 SPENDING REDUCTIONS MLNS OF EUROS Discretionary state spending 2,000 Investment spending (prison building, 1,200 transport infrastructure, culture) Defence spending 2,200 Ministerial spending (payroll, current 2,800 expenditure) Regional governments, other entities 1,200