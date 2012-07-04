FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Breakdown of new taxes in French 2012 budget
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2012 / 11:07 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of new taxes in French 2012 budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - France will impose 7.2 billion euros in new taxes this year,
including large one-off levies on wealthy households and big corporations, to plug a revenue
shortfall left by slowing economic growth, according to a revised 2012 budget.
    Following are details of the new taxes, in millions of euros:

 TAX MEASURE                               AMOUNT IN MLNS  PART TO   TO SOCIAL
                                           OF EUROS        STATE     SECURITY
 Scrapping "Social VAT" law                800                       800
 Scrapping of overtime tax exemptions      980             156       824
 One-off wealth tax                        2,325           2,325     
 Scrapping of inheritance tax exemptions   140             140       
 Doubling of financial transactions tax    170             170       
 One-off tax on large banks                550             550       
 One-off tax on oil product inventories    550             550       
 Advance of one-off 5% rise in corporate   800             800       
 tax for large companies                                             
 Tougher tax collection rules on           200             200       
 companies                                                           
 New tax liability on overseas landlords   50                        50
 New tax on stock options                  75                        75
 Limits on exemptions for employee saving  550                       550
 schemes                                                             
 Removal of charge for non residents to    -3                        -3
 use state medical facilities                                        
 TOTAL REVENUE FROM NEW MEASURES           7,187           4,891     2,296

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.