France will not destroy growth to rein in deficit - PM
March 18, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

France will not destroy growth to rein in deficit - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - France will stick to its commitments to bring down its budget deficit, but will be very careful not to do anything that would destroy growth, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday.

“Europe needs a strong France, economically competitive, and of course France and the other member states also need a strong Europe,” Valls said in a joint news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Valls said that France, given two more years to bring its budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP, would heed its budgetary commitments, but added that savings should not jeopardise growth.

“I also highlighted before the Commission that we will be extremely vigilant not to destroy the growth that is returning today... 2015 will be the year of the return of growth and so of confidence in France,” Valls said. (Reporting By Alastair Macdonald, writing by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

