French helicopters to rescue 110 stuck in cable car at over 3,000m

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Helicopters are being sent to rescue 110 people stuck at over 3,000 metres altitude in a cable car that links France and Italy near Europe's highest mountain, the Mont Blanc, police said.

The scenic cable-car journey is 5 km long and usually takes 35 minutes, but passengers have been stuck there for about two hours.

"We will evacuate passengers by air, with police helicopters but also private ones called in by local authorities," a spokesman for the local gendarmerie police said.

France 3 television said the cable car was stopped after cables got tangled in high wind. (Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Ingrid Melander)