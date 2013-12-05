FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to launch military operation in CAR immediately- Hollande
December 5, 2013 / 6:37 PM / 4 years ago

France to launch military operation in CAR immediately- Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande said a French-led military operation to protect civilians in the Central African Republic would be launched immediately following authorization from the U.N. Security Council.

“I have decided to act immediately, in other words, this evening,” Hollande told journalists.

He added that the number of French troops present in the poor landlocked nation, currently 600, would be doubled as early as this evening thanks to reinforcements from neighbouring states.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Daniel Flynn

