8 months ago
December 13, 2016 / 7:49 AM / 8 months ago

Carmat 'rather confident' on the resumption of heart implants in clinical trial-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Artificial heart-maker Carmat is 'rather confident' on the resumption of implants in the final-stage clinical trial for its artificial hearts, its chief executive Stephane Piat said on Tuesday.

France's national drugs agency, ANSM, ordered Carmat to suspend further implants earlier this month following the death of a patient in October.

"In the light of the data we collected with the fifth patient, the data are very encouraging," Piat said. "That's why I am rather confident today," he added, concerning the resumption of the clinical trial program.

Carmat, whose first shareholders included planemaker Airbus and private equity fund Truffle Capital, has not generated any significant revenue but is closely followed by investors as heart diseases represent a leading cause of death worldwide and its devices could represent a major medical breakthrough if proven reliable. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

