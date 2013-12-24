FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Renault, Citroen French car sales up in December - BFM radio
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 24, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Renault, Citroen French car sales up in December - BFM radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Renault’s French car registrations jumped 31 percent in the first 20 days of December and rival Citroen’s rose 19 percent while Peugeot sales declined, BFM Business radio said on Tuesday, without specifying its sources.

France’s CCFA auto industry association, which is due to release national car registrations for December on Jan. 2, declined to comment.

Renault, Peugeot and Citroen were not immediately available to comment.

French car registrations fell 4.4 percent to 138,298 vehicles in November after rises in October and September, bringing the decline year-to-date to 7.1 percent.

CCFA has forecast a 6 percent drop in annual car registrations this year after a slump of 14 percent in 2012, when a debt crisis and government austerity measures sapped consumer demand.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.