6 months ago
French government to sue Casino over abusive commercial practises
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 28, 2017

French government to sue Casino over abusive commercial practises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The French government said on Tuesday it was taking retail giant Casino to court over what it described as illegal commercial practices with its suppliers.

The Economy Ministry said it would seek a fine and a court order obliging the company to repay sums of money that it says were illegally received by the company.

The ministry said Casino had engaged in "illegal practices" that may have been detrimental to its suppliers.

The French government had said in November it was suing retail group Carrefour in a separate case.

Casino had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Leigh Thomas

