FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Hollande taps chief of staff to head state lender
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 3 years ago

France's Hollande taps chief of staff to head state lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday put forward his former chief of staff, Pierre-Rene Lemas, to head the state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC), his office said.

If Lemas’ nomination is confirmed in parliament, he will in effect be switching places with Jean-Pierre Jouyet, who is coming from the CDC to be Hollande’s chief of staff.

Lemas, 63, and Jouyet, 60, were both Hollande’s class-mates at France’s Ecole Nationale d‘Administration civil service college.

The Caisse des Depots is an active investor in the French economy, holding direct stakes in companies such as telecom operator Orange and Veolia Environnement and lending to many others. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.