Dozens of Christian tombs damaged in northern France- minister
February 18, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Dozens of Christian tombs damaged in northern France- minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Dozens of tombs at a Christian cemetery in northeastern France were damaged late on Tuesday, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said, days after the desecration of a Jewish cemetery in the east.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on his Twitter account that he was “disgusted” by the vandalism, which damaged dozens of graves in the town of Tracy-sur-Mer, on France’s northern coast.

Cazeneuve told France 2 TV on Wednesday that police were determined to track down the vandals but as yet had no clear leads as to their identity.

The vandalism came three days after several hundred Jewish tombs were damaged in a cemetery in eastern France, near the German border, where victims of the Holocaust are buried. (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

