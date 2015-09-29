Bank of France nominee says ECB currently has right monetary policy

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank currently has the right monetary policy to steer inflation towards its target and boost growth, the French government’s nominee to head the Bank of France said on Tuesday.

“I think that (ECB President) Mario Draghi’s current monetary policy is the right one to head towards an inflation of close to two percent,” Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

“It’s also necessary to support growth even if it is not enough for it,” he said at his confirmation hearing before the finance committee of the lower house of parliament. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)