French lawmakers approve Bank of France nominee
September 29, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

French lawmakers approve Bank of France nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande’s nominee to head the country’s central bank won on Tuesday sufficient backing at confirmation hearings to get the job, parliamentary sources said.

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a former top BNP Paribas banker, needed support from three-fifths of the lawmakers in the finance committees of both houses of parliament.

The green light clears the way for Villeroy to head the Bank of France when is current governor Christian Noyer retires at the end of next month.

Villeroy’s nomination triggered an uproar of criticism from unions and academic economists concerned about the risk of conflicts of interest on account of his past at BNP Paribas. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou, Michel Rose and Emile Picy; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Bate Felix)

