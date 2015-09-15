French economists protest ex-banker's nomination to central bank

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A group of more than 140 economists protested on Tuesday against the appointment of an former BNP Paribas banker to head the French central bank, saying it could raise conflict of interest issues.

The economists, mostly academics, wrote in Le Monde newspaper that Francois Villeroy de Galhau was an excellent expert on the banking sector, but that his background risked jeopardising his independence at the central bank.

“It’s a total illusion to say that one can serve the banking industry and several months later assume its regulation with impartiality and total independence,” they wrote.

Villeroy de Galhau, 56, was one of two chief operating officers at BNP Paribas, the euro zone’s biggest bank by assets, until he stood down in April to write a government report on financing corporate investment.

President Francois Hollande named Villeroy de Galhau last week to run the Bank of France, subject to lawmakers’ approval, after current governor Christian Noyer retires at the end of next month.

As head of the Bank of France he will also sit on the European Central Bank’s rate-setting council.

The economists, which included inequality expert Thomas Piketty and ex-World Bank chief economist Francois Bourguignon, called on lawmakers to reject his nomination in confirmation hearings before the finance committees of both houses of parliament.

They said there were other highly qualified candidates that did not present conflict of interest risks, not least current ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, the right hand man of European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.

Villeroy de Galhau has written to the two committees in parliament’s lower and upper houses to assure them there would not be any conflict of interest.

Senior banking executives and formal colleagues have told Reuters that Villeroy de Galhau is of the highest ethical integrity and that they are comfortable with the idea he could manage any potential conflicts of interest risks.

Villeroy de Galhau is no stranger to the public sector, having spent 20 years in senior roles mostly at the finance ministry before he joined BNP Paribas in 2003. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus and Catherine Evans)