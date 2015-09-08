Hollande taps ex-BNP banker to head French central bank

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande plans to nominate former BNP Paribas banker Francois Villeroy de Galhau to head the French central bank when its current governor retires next month, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Villeroy de Galhau, 56, was one of two chief operating officers at France’s largest commercial bank until April, when he stood down to pen a government report on financing corporate investment.

Current Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer is due to retire in October. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)