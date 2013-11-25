FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central African Republic PM says France to increase troops 1,200
November 25, 2013 / 7:41 PM / 4 years ago

Central African Republic PM says France to increase troops 1,200

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - France will increase its troops in the Central African Republic to 1,200 to help bolster security in the war-torn country Paris has warned was on the verge of chaos, the Central African nation’s Prime Minister said on Monday.

Speaking in Paris after meeting French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, Nicolas Tiangaye said France had told him an increase in French troops would take place once the UN Security Council had voted on a resolution over the next week.

“We spoke about the security question. France has 410 soldiers now in Bangui and that will be strengthened by 800’ to take the number to 1,200. More if needed,” Tiangaye told Reuters. (Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Bate Felix)

