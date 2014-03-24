FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bank of France 2013 profit falls as exceptional measures ease
March 24, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bank of France 2013 profit falls as exceptional measures ease

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of France saw its net profit fall 22 percent last year in the face of lower interest rates and as the positive boost from measures in past years to help stabilize the euro zone’s debt crisis subsided.

The bank pays a dividend to the government from its profits and also hands over billions of euros in corporation tax. The 2013 dividend is yet to be set.

Governor Christian Noyer said that profit was likely to fall again this year as the European Central Bank kept monetary policy easy and the Bank of France’s portfolio of European government bonds fell in size.

The French central bank reported a net profit of 2.44 billion euros ($3.36 billion), down from a record 3.146 billion euros in 2012.

The Bank of France said low interest rates and feeble yields on foreign currency reserve holdings weighed on earnings. Some banks’ early repayment of long-term loans and a fall in the size of the Bank of France’s European government bond portfolio also had an impact.

It put aside 1.25 billion euros in a fund to provision for general risks, bringing the cushion to 6.91 billion euros, and said it expected to pay corporate tax of 2.45 billion euros.

“We have a lot of reasons to think that the results will be slightly lower (this year), which would lead us to reinforce the risk provision fund,” Noyer told journalists

$1 = 0.7256 Euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra

