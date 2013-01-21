FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French govt denies France Tel CEO reshuffle plan
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 21, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

French govt denies France Tel CEO reshuffle plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The French government denied a report in newsletter Lettre de l‘Expansion on Monday that it was working on a plan to replace the chief executive of France Telecom.

Lettre de l‘Expansion reported that Stephane Richard, at the helm of France Telecom since March 2011, would be sent to lead French water, waste and energy company Veolia, replacing Antoine Frerot.

Anne Lauvergeon, who led nuclear reactor maker Areva from 2001 to 2011, would then take over as CEO of France Telecom, the newsletter said.

The finance ministry “denies the departure of Stephane Richard, whose term is still ongoing,” a spokesman for the finance ministry said. (Reporting by Catherine Monin; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.