French shipper CMA CGM to sign financing deal with Chinese export bank
June 30, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

French shipper CMA CGM to sign financing deal with Chinese export bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - French container shipping group CMA CGM said on Tuesday it will sign a $1 billion financing agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China.

Marseilles-based CMA CGM said in a statement that the agreement, to be signed on Wednesday during a visit by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to its headquarters, provided for loans and guarantees for ship and container orders from China as well as strategic investments.

CMA CGM, the world’s third-largest container shipping firm, said it would also sign an agreement with China Merchants (CMHI) to look at joint investments in the country’s so-called “One Belt, One Road” initiative to create a network of infrastructure to boost trade. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Gus Trompiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
