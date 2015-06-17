FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's CIC to buy French, Belgian malls for 1.3 bln euros - Le Figaro
June 17, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

China's CIC to buy French, Belgian malls for 1.3 bln euros - Le Figaro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - China’s sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation is preparing to buy 10 malls in France and Belgium from U.S. real estate group CBRE for 1.3 billion euros, French newspaper Le Figaro reported.

Without citing sources, the daily said in its Thursday edition that CIC had beaten out a joint bid from French-Dutch real estate group Unibail-Rodamco and Dutch group Wereldhave with a higher offer.

Eight of the malls in the portfolio are in France, including La Vache Noire shopping centre in the Parisian suburbs, the paper said.

CBRE was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Stonestreet)

