FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French guarantee for CIF rescue may total 20 bln euros-source
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

French guarantee for CIF rescue may total 20 bln euros-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - France’s rescue of mortgage lender Credit Immobilier de France guarantees its assets up to a ceiling of more than 20 billion euros ($25.21 billion), a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The source also said CIF, which the government on Saturday agreed to rescue after the lender was hit with a liquidity crisis, would stop making new loans.

“The bank cannot grant new loans, it’s a condition of the state guarantee,” the source told Reuters. “Without a buyer, the bank lacks the solid base which would allow it to access liquidity.”

That suggests that the lender is likely to be wound down and that months-long efforts to find a buyer for it, which have so far proven fruitless, would be abandoned.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.