PARIS, July 3 French container shipping firm CMA
CGM said on Monday it had agreed to sell a 90 percent
stake in a Los Angeles terminal to infrastructure funds for $817
million in cash.
CMA CGM will retain a 10 percent interest in the Global
Gateway South terminal after the deal with funds EQT
Infrastructure and its partner P5 Infrastructure, the company
said in a statement.
The terminal came under CMA CGM's ownership through its 2015
takeover of Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), a $2.4
billion deal that marked the Marseille-based group's
biggest-ever acquisition.
CMA CGM said the sale would help it pay down debts following
the NOL takeover and that it was part of its strategy of
focusing on shipping. At the time of the NOL takeover, CMA CGM
said it aimed to make divestments of $1 billion after reviewing
assets.
The acquisition of NOL, which operated under the commercial
name APL, handed CMA CGM market leadership in trans-Pacific
routes, with a strong presence on the U.S. west coast.
The NOL acquisition was part of a wider consolidation in the
container shipping industry in the midst of a deep downturn in
the past few years due to overcapacity and faltering global
economic growth.
CMA CGM has posted a profit since the end of last year,
supported by a recovery in NOL's operating results.
BNP Paribas and HSBC acted as financial advisors on the
deal, CMA CGM said.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; writing by Leigh Thomas, editing by
David Evans)