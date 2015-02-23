French state mulling dropping Coface for export guarantees

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The French government said on Monday it is considering transferring export guarantees currently managed by credit insurer Coface to the BPI public investment bank.

The government is reconsidering the way that it extends export guarantees to more than 12,000 French exporters, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

“In this framework, it is studying the possibility of transferring the management of public guarantees to BPI France for the state, which are today done by Coface,” the ministry said, adding that a decision would be made by the end of the year. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)