December 18, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Henkel to review French competition fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 18 (Reuters) - German consumer goods producer Henkel said on Thursday it would examine carefully a French competition authority’s decision to impose a fine of 109 million euros ($134.2 million) on it for price fixing and then decide on further steps.

The group had previously set aside a total of 39 million euros in provisions related to the case, a spokesman for Henkel said, adding the case related to antitrust violations between 2003 and 2006.

The French competition authority imposed fines of 951 million euros on personal hygiene and cleaning products companies on Thursday over price fixing in supermarkets.

The fine on Henkel comprises 59 million euros for fixing the price of cleaning products and 50 million for personal hygiene products, the French regulator said.

Germany’s Beiersdorf was fined 72 million euros. The maker of Nivea products said it had been notified of the fine.

$1 = 0.8123 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

