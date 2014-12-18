FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French watchdog fines hygiene product companies 951 mln eur
December 18, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

French watchdog fines hygiene product companies 951 mln eur

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The French competition authority imposed fines of 951 million euros ($1.2 billion) on personal hygiene and cleaning products companies on Thursday over price fixing in supermarkets.

The watchdog announced fines of a total of 345.2 million euros against cleaning product manufacturers Colgate-Palmolive , Henkel, Unilever , Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Sara Lee, SC Johnson and Bolton Solitaire.

It announced a further 605.9 million euros of fines relating to personal hygiene products against Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Sara Lee, Laboratoires Vendôme, Gillette, L‘Oreal, Beiersdorf and Vania.

Whistleblowers SC Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive and Henkel will benefit from varying degrees of clemency, the French competition authority added in a statement.

L‘Oreal said in a statement that it was “surprised by this decision and the amount of the fine which are totally out of proportion” and said it would appeal. ($1 = 0.8116 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

