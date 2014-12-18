FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unilever plans to appeal French price-fixing fine
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
December 18, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Unilever plans to appeal French price-fixing fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Unilever plans to appeal a 172.5 million euro ($212 million) fine from France’s competition authority, which claims the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods maker and rivals engaged in price-fixing between 2003 and 2006.

“Unilever will appeal against the decision and considers the sanction imposed to be totally unjustified, given Unilever’s comparatively limited level of involvement in any exchanges and the absence of effects for the consumer,” the company said in an emailed statement after the fine was announced on Thursday.

Unilever was fined 70.5 million euros in connection with cleaning products and 102 million euros related to hygiene products, according to a statement by the French watchdog.

$1 = 0.8137 euros Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.