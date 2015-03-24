Lufthansa says working on assumption plane crash was an accident

MADRID, March 24 (Reuters) - German airlines Lufthansa said it was working on the assumption that the crash of a plane from its affiliate Germanwings in the French Alps on Tuesday was an accident and that any other theory would be speculative.

“For the time being, we say it’s an accident. There’s nothing more that we can say right now. Everything else would be speculation,” Heike Birlenbach, Vice President Sales and Services Europe, told a news conference in El Prat Barcelona airport, from where the crashed plane took off.